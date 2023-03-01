Elon Musk Uncrates Master Plan Part Three at Tesla Investor Day

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Elon Musk Uncrates Master Plan Part Three at Tesla Investor Day

Tesla’s Investor Day was a hotly-anticipated affair. The entire electric vehicle market waited to hear what Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had to say, and Elon Musk brought out plenty to show off. The market, meanwhile, didn’t take it well, as Tesla was down slightly in after-hours trading while Musk brought out the future of Tesla.

First, Tesla led off by showing off a pre-production version of its Cybertruck. Though the Cybertruck has had its share of troubles since first coming out, the pre-production beta version looked sharp and caught attention. Most will likely remember the disastrous 2019 unveiling of the Cybertruck. Musk asked lead designer Franz von Holzhausen to attack the Cybertruck’s windows with a metal ball, only to have two windows smashed. The real winner for Tesla, however, was Musk’s presentation of the vaguely ominous “Master Plan Part Three.”

Backed up by Drew Baglino, Senior Vice President for powertrain and energy engineering, Musk detailed “a path toward sustainability” while also pointing out that 80% of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels. Musk then details the $10 trillion investment required to reach a “sustainable economy” and how Tesla vehicles could make up a global fleet of electric vehicles that would graphically reduce the world’s need for fossil fuels. Despite the sheer size of the investment involved, Musk assured the audience that this was entirely “feasible.”

Overall, analyst consensus calls Tesla a Moderate Buy based on 22 Buys, six Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. Tesla stock also comes with modest upside potential thanks to its average price target of $204.96.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

What to Expect During Tesla’s Investor Day
Market NewsWhat to Expect During Tesla’s Investor Day
5h ago
TSLA
TSLA Meeting EV Demand with Mexico Move
TSLA
TSLA, SHOP, or SQ: Which Growth Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
SQ
SHOP
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

What to Expect During Tesla’s Investor Day
Market NewsWhat to Expect During Tesla’s Investor Day
5h ago
TSLA
TSLA Meeting EV Demand with Mexico Move
Market NewsTSLA Meeting EV Demand with Mexico Move
15h ago
TSLA
TSLA, SHOP, or SQ: Which Growth Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTSLA, SHOP, or SQ: Which Growth Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
17h ago
SQ
SHOP
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >