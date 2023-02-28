tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock: The Master Plan 3 Reveal Is Almost Here

There are investor days and then there is Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investor Day. This highly-anticipated event will take place on Wednesday (March 1) at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where Elon Musk and Co. are expected to provide key updates on everything from global plans for expansion/capacity to demand trends – particularly in the key China region – to the state of the supply chain and new products.

More than anything, however, investors will be keen to find out what comprises Musk’s hyped up ‘Master Plan 3.’

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects it will offer “further insight into the broader strategic roadmap looking ahead and lays the foundation for the next decade for Tesla with the green tidal wave hitting globally on the shift to EVs.”

More specifically, Ives expects a host of updates for the product roadmap. These should include updates around the Cybertruck and potential timing of launch, additional updates for the Semi Truck and 4680 battery technology, and details on how Tesla plans to achieve bringing the cost of a vehicle down to the $25k to $30k range.

“A key focus will be the next generation 3 platform for a cheaper Tesla vehicle for the masses and the strategy/unit economics to get to this holy grail,” the 5-star analyst went on to add. “With EV tax credits abound and competition coming from all angles lower price points are a major focus for the Street looking ahead with the Tesla story.”

Ives would also like some color on Tesla’s global infrastructure goals (Mexico, Canada, Indonesia) although the game-changing potential of the new Inflation Reduction Act should put the spotlight on the domestic production plans too. Additionally, investors will be keen to learn more on the FSD roadmap, robotaxis, and Tesla’s long-term aim to manufacture 20 million cars by 2030.

All told, ahead of the event, Ives maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating for Tesla shares to go alongside a $225 price target. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Most on the Street remain on Tesla’s side; based on 22 Buys vs. 6 Holds and 3 Sells, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, the $204.96 average target implies the shares are currently trading for their fair value. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

