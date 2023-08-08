Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Soars On Q2 Beat & Raise

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Soars On Q2 Beat & Raise
Market News

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Soars On Q2 Beat & Raise

Shares of healthcare major Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) are up nearly 9% at the time of writing today after the company posted better-than-anticipated second-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 28% year-over-year to $8.31 billion, outperforming estimates by $700 million. EPS at $2.11 too surpassed expectations by $0.13.

The uptick in sales came on the back of higher volumes in Mounjaro,  and growth products Verzenio, Jardiance, and Taltz. Further, the combination of higher prices and volumes helped the company deliver a 41% growth in its U.S. revenue and a 9% growth in revenue outside the U.S. Trulicity sales though, declined 5% over the prior year period to $1.81 billion.

Buoyed by this performance, Eli Lilly has now boosted its financial expectations for the full year 2023. Revenue is expected to hover between $33.4 billion and $33.9 billion as compared to the prior outlook between $31.2 billion and $31.7 billion. EPS for the year is expected between $9.70 and $9.90 as compared to the previous outlook between $8.65 and $8.85.

Overall, the Street has a $510.03 consensus price target on LLY alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  Today’s price gains come on top of a 50.1% surge in LLY shares over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on LLY

Lilly Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Highlights Accelerating Revenue Growth and Key Pipeline Advancements
Press ReleasesLilly Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Highlights Accelerating Revenue Growth and Key Pipeline Advancements
2h ago
LLY
Nektar reports rezpegaldesleukin data was incorrectly calculated by Eli Lilly
LLY
NKTR
Eli Lilly stock on a tear, more gains after earnings, Barron’s says
LLY
More LLY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LLY

Lilly Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Highlights Accelerating Revenue Growth and Key Pipeline Advancements
Press ReleasesLilly Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Highlights Accelerating Revenue Growth and Key Pipeline Advancements
2h ago
LLY
Nektar reports rezpegaldesleukin data was incorrectly calculated by Eli Lilly
The FlyNektar reports rezpegaldesleukin data was incorrectly calculated by Eli Lilly
1d ago
LLY
NKTR
Eli Lilly stock on a tear, more gains after earnings, Barron’s says
The FlyEli Lilly stock on a tear, more gains after earnings, Barron’s says
2d ago
LLY
More LLY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >