Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Undertake Restructuring Initiatives

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Undertake Restructuring Initiatives

Story Highlights

Electronic Arts is reducing both its workforce and office space to trim expenses. A number of businesses have disclosed layoff plans for 2023 as a result of the ongoing macro challenges.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is laying off about 6% of its workforce and reducing office space as part of its restructuring plan. The company aims to prioritize investments by focusing on growth opportunities and optimizing its real estate portfolio.

EA develops and manufactures electronic games for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

The company expects the restructuring plan to be executed by the end of September 2023. Further, EA anticipates the move to result in restructuring charges between $170 and $200 million.

The move marks EA’s first major attempt to control costs by trimming headcount. The company had begun informing employees about layoffs earlier this quarter and will likely keep doing so until April.

Tech companies’ performance is still impacted by high inflation, economic uncertainty, and the high-cost burden associated with overstaffing during the pandemic. Earlier this month, tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) announced the second round of massive headcount reductions.

Is EA Stock Expected to Rise?

Turning to Wall Street, EA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 14 Buys and eight Holds assigned in the past three months. The average price target of $133.45 implies 12% upside potential. The stock has declined 2.8% so far in 2023.

It is worth mentioning that both insiders and hedge funds are bullish on EA stock. Moreover, the stock carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks, which implies it has the potential to beat market averages.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EA

Capcom’s ‘RE4’ remake eighth biggest series launch in U.K., GI.biz says
The FlyCapcom’s ‘RE4’ remake eighth biggest series launch in U.K., GI.biz says
3d ago
EA
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on March 24th
EA
ATVI
Brera Holdings launches its FIFA 23 Pro Clubs ‘Brera eSports Team’
EA
BREA
More EA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EA

Capcom’s ‘RE4’ remake eighth biggest series launch in U.K., GI.biz says
The FlyCapcom’s ‘RE4’ remake eighth biggest series launch in U.K., GI.biz says
3d ago
EA
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on March 24th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on March 24th
6d ago
EA
ATVI
Brera Holdings launches its FIFA 23 Pro Clubs ‘Brera eSports Team’
The FlyBrera Holdings launches its FIFA 23 Pro Clubs ‘Brera eSports Team’
7d ago
EA
BREA
More EA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >