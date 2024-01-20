Edgewise Therapeutics Strikes $240M Stock Sale Deal

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has engaged in an underwriting agreement with Leerink Partners LLC to issue and sell 21,818,182 shares of its common stock at $11.00 per share, aiming to raise gross proceeds of about $240 million. This capital, alongside existing funds, is anticipated to sustain company operations until 2027. The offering, subject to standard closing conditions, is slated to conclude on January 23, 2024, under the company’s effective shelf registration statements. The underwriting agreement involves standard representations, warranties, indemnity, and termination provisions.

