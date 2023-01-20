Economic Headwinds Won’t Impact Super Bowl Ad Spend

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Economic Headwinds Won’t Impact Super Bowl Ad Spend

If you thought that Super Bowl advertising might be muted this year, you had good reason. A souring macroeconomic environment suggests that advertisers might pull in their claws a bit and save some cash. However, the latest word says there’s little cause for alarm. Super Bowl airtime was almost completely sold out back in September, and the usual suspects were all on hand with their checkbooks out.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) picked up three minutes during the big game, according to its Chief Marketing Officer Benoit Garbe. That’s an average of 3.5 times more than its competitors will spend. With 30-second ad spots going for $7 million each, it’s a pretty big spend, no matter how you cut it. Anheiser-Busch will be focusing on traditional beers this year, including Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, as opposed to seltzers or craft beers.

However, BUD won’t be the only one spending. Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) also has a slot reserved but will advertise a non-alcoholic beer. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) plans to advertise Crown Royal whisky, and those three are just for starters. A recent Gartner report noted that the Super Bowl is fairly resistant to macroeconomic troubles thanks to its status as a singular event. But the Gartner study also noted a point that we’re already seeing: advertising will get back to basics and focus on clear value.

All three of the beverage brands listed are up in today’s trading, though to different extents. Analysts call Anheuser-Busch a Hold and Diageo stock a Moderate Buy. Anheuser-Busch’s average price target of $61.75 gives its stock just 3.49% upside potential. Meanwhile, Diageo stock’s average price target of $196 implies 5.66% upside potential.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BUD

AB InBev downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
The FlyAB InBev downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
8d ago
BUD
AB InBev downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
BUD
AB InBev downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
BUD
More BUD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BUD

AB InBev downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
The FlyAB InBev downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
8d ago
BUD
AB InBev downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAB InBev downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
8d ago
BUD
AB InBev downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
The FlyAB InBev downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
1M ago
BUD
More BUD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >