Budweiser Gains Slightly with New Non-Alcoholic Beer Pitch

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Budweiser Gains Slightly with New Non-Alcoholic Beer Pitch

For decades, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) made a name for itself by selling alcohol. The idea that the Budweiser could sell its primary stock in trade—beer–without any alcohol might sound a bit farfetched at first. However, the market doesn’t seem particularly concerned and gave Bud a slight uptick in Monday afternoon trading.

Word from Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein notes that the idea of alcohol-free beer isn’t that outlandish. In fact, Ottenstein considers it a “…key growth segment” for brewers like Bud. Ottenstein then noted how the “stigmas” around non-alcoholic beer have been falling away.

More and more customers are turning to unusual beverage choices like hard seltzer. That’s enough of a market move to give Ottenstein some real confidence in Bud. Not only does he have an “outperform” rating on the company, but he also has a $70 price target on it as well.

In fact, other reports suggest that this could be a bigger market move than some expect, as consumers are increasingly seeking out low or no-alcohol options. A report from Fact.MR notes that the low-alcohol beverage market in the U.S. alone is projected to be worth $1.2 billion by the end of 2023. That represents a compound annual growth rate of 4.5%.

Hedge funds are agreeing with Ottenstein’s projections, as they’ve been adding to their holdings continually since October 2021. Hedge funds picked up an extra 1.2 million shares just in the last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BUD

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
9d ago
BUD
COF
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
LI
BUD
JPMorgan double upgrades AB InBev with transition ‘well underway’
BUD
More BUD Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BUD

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
9d ago
BUD
COF
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
14d ago
LI
BUD
JPMorgan double upgrades AB InBev with transition ‘well underway’
The FlyJPMorgan double upgrades AB InBev with transition ‘well underway’
14d ago
BUD
More BUD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >