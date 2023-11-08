eBay Stock (NASDAQ:EBAY) Falls on Mixed Q3 Results, Weak Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
eBay Stock (NASDAQ:EBAY) Falls on Mixed Q3 Results, Weak Outlook
Market News

eBay Stock (NASDAQ:EBAY) Falls on Mixed Q3 Results, Weak Outlook

Story Highlights

eBay stock declined 7% on Tuesday’s extended trade following the mixed third-quarter results release and a bleak outlook.

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) dropped about 7% in yesterday’s after-hours. The decline comes after the release of mixed third-quarter results and weak revenue guidance for the December holiday quarter. The company’s Q3 performance has been affected by reduced consumer spending as high-interest rates and inflation continue to put pressure on consumers’ budgets.

eBay is an online marketplace where individuals and businesses buy and sell a wide range of goods and collectibles.

eBay’s Q3 adjusted earnings per share increased over 3% year-over-year to $1.03, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $1. Meanwhile, revenue increased 5% to $2.5 billion and came in line with the analysts’ estimates. The company attributed its performance to a 24% year-over-year jump in advertising revenue, with support from higher first-party ads.

Overall, eBay’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 2% to $18 billion in the third quarter, driven by an uptick in refurbished GMV. Excluding currency headwinds, GMV remained nearly flat. Additionally, active buyers on the platform were down 3% year-over-year to 132 million. 

Q4 and 2023 Outlook

Looking ahead, eBay expects its Q4 2023 revenue in the range of $2.47 to $2.53 billion, which reflects organic forex-neutral growth in the range of (1%) to 2%. It projects Q4 adjusted EPS between $1 and $1.05. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.6 billion and earnings of $1.04 per share.

For the full year 2023, eBay has projected its revenue to fall within the range of $10.02 billion to $10.08 billion, along with adjusted EPS between $4.17 and $4.22 per share. At the same time, analysts had anticipated revenue of $10.16 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.14 per share.

Is eBay Stock a Buy or Sell?

Rising competition from e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN), falling active buyers, and persistent inflation impacting consumers’ spending power have kept Wall Street analysts on the sidelines.

Overall, eBay stock has a Hold consensus rating, based on two Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average stock price target of $46.25 implies 13.4% upside potential. Shares of the company have lost 1.6% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
eBay Stock (NASDAQ:EBAY) Falls on Mixed Q3 Results, Weak Outlook
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for November 7th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 7th
17h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Ulta Beauty initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
The FlyUlta Beauty initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
1d ago
AMZN
ULTA
McDonald’s Stock (NYSE:MCD): Poised to Benefit from a Shifting Economy
Stock Analysis & IdeasMcDonald’s Stock (NYSE:MCD): Poised to Benefit from a Shifting Economy
2d ago
MCD
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >