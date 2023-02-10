Earnings and Downgrade Send Coursera Diving

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Earnings and Downgrade Send Coursera Diving

Some days it just doesn’t pay to get out of bed. Online learning center Coursera (NYSE:COUR) learned just that with a series of unfortunate events in Friday’s trading. A disappointing earnings report kicked things off, then insult piled onto injury as Cantor Fitzgerald weighed in.

Cantor Fitzgerald, via analyst Brett Knoblauch, dropped his rating on Coursera from Buy to Hold after an earnings report that brought not only disappointing numbers but also underwhelming guidance. With Coursera’s growth also likely to slow this year, investor confidence is waning. However, Josh Baer at Morgan Stanley offered something of a different outlook, maintaining a Buy rating and hiking the price target up to $18 from the original $17.

Coursera’s earnings featured a loss of $0.35 per share, which was actually $0.07 lower than analysts were looking for. Revenue of $142.18 million was about the only bright spot, as it beat expectations by $4.1 million and was also a 23.7% year-over-year boost. That mixed report only got worse when Coursera brought out the guidance, which was all less than analysts expected. Coursera looked to bring in between $136 million and $140 million, which faltered against the $143.28 million expected.

Overall, the bulk of analysts are actually on Coursera’s side. Indeed, analyst consensus calls it a Strong Buy. Further, thanks to its average price target of $17.79, Coursera stock comes with 31.29% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COUR

Udemy named 2023 Top Pick, added to Conviction List at Needham
The FlyUdemy named 2023 Top Pick, added to Conviction List at Needham
1M ago
COUR
UDMY
Coursera Posts Weak Q2 Results; Website Visits Hinted at It
COUR
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
FMS
COUR
More COUR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COUR

Udemy named 2023 Top Pick, added to Conviction List at Needham
The FlyUdemy named 2023 Top Pick, added to Conviction List at Needham
1M ago
COUR
UDMY
Coursera Posts Weak Q2 Results; Website Visits Hinted at It
Market NewsCoursera Posts Weak Q2 Results; Website Visits Hinted at It
7M ago
COUR
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
7M ago
FMS
COUR
More COUR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >