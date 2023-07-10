Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) to Divest TM Group for as Much as £91 Million

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) to Divest TM Group for as Much as £91 Million

Story Highlights

Dye & Durham is divesting its TM Group business to AURELIUS for up to £91 million. The deal includes £50 million in cash upfront plus £41 million in potential earn-out payments.

Earlier today, Dye & Durham (TSE:DND), a Toronto-based company known for its cloud-based legal practice management software, announced that it will be divesting one of its businesses, TM Group, to AURELIUS, an international alternative investment firm. As a result of the transaction, DND will pocket around £50 million in cash on closing, with the potential to make an additional £41 million in earn-out payments from 2023 to 2026. DND stock is up slightly on the news.

Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham’s CEO, painted a positive picture of the deal. According to Proud, TM Group, while not a major player in DND’s overall business, stands to gain a new lease on life under AURELIUS’ ownership. Further, DND will use the proceeds to pay off some of its debt, and the company is planning on finding new M&A opportunities in the UK. The deal is expected to close in August.

Is Dye & Durham Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

DND has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on just one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. Dye & Durham stock’s price target of C$23.00 implies 25.65% upside potential from here.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSE:DND

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Announces Clayton Utz Partnership, Preliminary Buyback Results
Market NewsDye & Durham (TSE:DND) Announces Clayton Utz Partnership, Preliminary Buyback Results
21d ago
DND
Dye & Durham Evaluating Options following CMA Decision on TM Group Acquisition
DND
More TSE:DND Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:DND

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Announces Clayton Utz Partnership, Preliminary Buyback Results
Market NewsDye & Durham (TSE:DND) Announces Clayton Utz Partnership, Preliminary Buyback Results
21d ago
DND
Dye & Durham Evaluating Options following CMA Decision on TM Group Acquisition
Press ReleasesDye & Durham Evaluating Options following CMA Decision on TM Group Acquisition
11M ago
DND
More TSE:DND Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >