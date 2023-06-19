Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Announces Clayton Utz Partnership, Preliminary Buyback Results

Clayton Utz, one of Australia’s most prominent law firms, is set to enhance its business efficiency through a new partnership with Dye & Durham (TSE:DND), a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software. This collaboration involves the incorporation of Dye & Durham’s data insights and due diligence software into Clayton Utz’s nationwide operations. The digitization of essential parts of its due diligence and search process should make it easier for Clayton Utz to help its customers.

Preliminary Buyback Results

In a separate announcement, Dye & Durham shared the preliminary outcomes of its substantial issuer bid (buyback program). The company intends to repurchase 882,352 of its common shares, accounting for about 1.59% of its issued and outstanding shares as of May 10, 2023.

The shares are anticipated to be bought back at C$17.00 each for a total of about C$15 million. Upon completion of the offer, Dye & Durham expects to have around 54,887,039 common shares issued and outstanding.

Is DND Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, DND has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. Further, the average Dye & Durham stock price target of C$25.50 implies 43.5% upside potential.