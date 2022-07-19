tiprankstipranks
Driven by Solid Demand, IBM Posts Impressive Q2 Results

Story Highlights

IBM announced its second-quarter results on Monday after the market closed. Let’s discuss the company’s results in detail.

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has reported excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings grew 43% year-over-year to $2.31 per share, beating the Street’s estimate of $2.27 per share.

Revenues increased 9% to $15.5 billion, driven by demand for the company’s AI (artificial intelligence) and hybrid cloud products. Software revenues grew 6.4% to $6.2 billion; Consulting revenues totaled $4.8 billion, up 9.8%, and Infrastructure revenues rose 19% to $4.2 billion. However, Financing revenues declined almost 30% to $100 million.

The Chairman and CEO of IBM, Arvind Krishna, said, “With our first half results, we continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single digit model.”

The New York-based tech giant ended the quarter with cash in hand of $7.8 billion and $50.3 billion in debt.

Wall Street’s Take on IBM Stock

Ahead of IBM’s second-quarter results, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Erik Woodring maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $157 (13.7% upside potential).

IBM is one of Woodring’s favorite stocks “with less risk of downward estimate revisions than other enterprise plays. That’s because more than 50% of revenue is recurring, and the company has exposure to secularly growing areas of IT.”

On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and four Holds. IBM’s average price target of $151.89 reflects upside potential of 10% from current levels. Shares of the company have grown 10.1% over the past year,.

Bloggers Are Bullish on IBM

TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 77% Bullish on the stock, compared to the sector average of 64%.

Concluding Thoughts

Following the announcement of the results on Monday, IBM stock lost 4.3% in after-hours trading to end the day at $132.16. Technology is one of the sectors that gained the most from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, supply chain issues and inflation pressures are hurting tech firms’ revenues, which saw a multi-fold increase during the pandemic.

Latest News Feed

Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT
Supermarkets, Grocers & Restaurants Face the Brunt of Rising Crimes in the U.S.
KR
MCD
Lockheed Martin Scores $30B Contract; All Eyes On Q2 Numbers Today
LMT
News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
GS
BAC

