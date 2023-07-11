tiprankstipranks
Market News

Dragonfly Energy Explodes Upward on New Deal

Thinking about camping sometime this summer? You and a lot of other people, undoubtedly, are all considering hitting the lakes and woods for some peace and quiet. But for those who wish they could carry a little of that civilized life with them, Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shot up in Tuesday afternoon’s trading by providing just that.

Dragonfly Energy recently established a deal with nuCamp to bring the Dragonfly Energy line to nuCamp’s RV systems. Starting with the 2024 model year, every nuCamp RV will come with Dragonfly Energy lithium-ion batteries. This isn’t the first connection between the two, as it turns out; nuCamp RVs have come with Dragonfly’s Battle Born Batteries as an option for the last two years. Now, Dragonfly notes, the latest agreement will bring the complete line of integrated power systems to nuCamp systems.

With this, nuCamp becomes the first RV maker to use lithium batteries as the standard in all their RV releases. Moreover, Dragonfly also advanced itself nicely recently thanks to a new patent. Dragonfly successfully patented its line of “non-toxic deep-cycle Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.” These batteries do come with some drawbacks—like higher initial costs and a slightly lower energy density, as Renogy explains—but they also last as much as five years longer than other lithium-ion batteries, and are often safer to use.

The news certainly gave Dragonfly Energy a shot in the arm, but it’s one that merely expedited its path to where it was likely headed anyway. A look at the last five days in trading for Dragonfly Energy shows that it was already on an upward cant. Nevertheless, today’s news sent its numbers spiking, handing the stock a major win.

Disclosure

Dragonfly Energy Partners with World’s Largest Teardrop Manufacturer to Provide Full Lithium Power Systems
Dragonfly Energy Partners with World’s Largest Teardrop Manufacturer to Provide Full Lithium Power Systems
