Dragonfly Energy Takes Wings on Major Patent Win in Lithium Battery Production

Shares of energy storage and lithium-ion battery solutions provider Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) are on the rise today after the company announced it will be granted a patent in the U.S. for the “preparation and powder film deposition of pre-coated powders.”

The patent addresses the feedstock material portion in the manufacturing of traditional Li-ion batteries as well as non-flammable solid-state lithium batteries. Consequently, the company has now achieved another milestone toward bringing non-flammable LiFePO4 batteries to customers.

Further, Dragonfly noted that solvent-free cell production offers cost benefits as compared to conventional slurry coating and it has successfully used the process on a range of battery chemistries.

Importantly, this patent win will help the company get past the requirement for large drying rooms which promises savings on time as well as heavy machinery. This makes the process scalable while also allowing for higher production at lower costs.

Buoyed by the patent win, Dragonfly shares are up nearly 18% at the time of writing today.

