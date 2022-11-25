Disney (NYSE:DIS) Could be Owning the Thanksgiving Weekend

Going by tradition, Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) films are likely to be the most watched this Thanksgiving weekend.

Among Disney’s offerings, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to be the highest-grossing, having already pulled in $294 million in the first two weeks of its domestic release.

A few other numbers that may be giving tough competition to Disney are The Fabelmans by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Bones and All on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime.

Disney has recently been in the news because of the return of its former CEO Bob Iger, who is expected to rejig the company’s content distribution structure.

Is DIS a Sell or Buy?

Wall Street is also counting on Bob Iger to restore Disney to its former glory. The consensus rating for DIS stock is a Strong Buy, based on 17 Buys and three Holds. The average price target is $122.25 which indicates 23.55% upside over the next year.

