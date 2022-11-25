tiprankstipranks
Market News

Disney (NYSE:DIS) Could be Owning the Thanksgiving Weekend

Story Highlights

Disney’s content has mostly been watched during the Thanksgiving holidays for years. It might not be any different this time.

Going by tradition, Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) films are likely to be the most watched this Thanksgiving weekend.

Among Disney’s offerings, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to be the highest-grossing, having already pulled in $294 million in the first two weeks of its domestic release.

A few other numbers that may be giving tough competition to Disney are The Fabelmans by Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Bones and All on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime.

Disney has recently been in the news because of the return of its former CEO Bob Iger, who is expected to rejig the company’s content distribution structure.

Is DIS a Sell or Buy?

Wall Street is also counting on Bob Iger to restore Disney to its former glory. The consensus rating for DIS stock is a Strong Buy, based on 17 Buys and three Holds. The average price target is $122.25 which indicates 23.55% upside over the next year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

