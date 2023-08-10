Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Unexpected Gains on Confident Consumers

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Unexpected Gains on Confident Consumers
Market News

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Unexpected Gains on Confident Consumers

Story Highlights

The cautious consumer puts on a little extra fire for Dillard’s, sending earnings–and share prices–up.

Retailers like Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) have not had a good run of things lately. With consumers getting increasingly skittish about their finances and pulling in accordingly, it’s looking like thin times ahead. However, Dillard’s managed to buck the trend and post some unexpected gains, leaving Dillard’s ahead over 11% at one point in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Dillard’s second quarter earnings report proved to be a hit, coming in at $7.98 per share against analysts’ estimates of $4.62. Meanwhile, revenue came in ahead of estimates as well, with Dillard’s posting $1.6 billion against analyst expectations of $1.55 billion. Though there was a down note even to this; revenue was down 1.3% against the second quarter of 2022’s figures. While Dillard’s saw cautious consumers in the first quarter, optimism started to kick in with the second quarter’s figures, according to word from CEO William T. Dillard.

Reports noted that Dillard’s managed to get ahead not so much on the strength of its fashion offerings, but rather its home and furniture categories. Cosmetics also proved a boon for Dillard’s performance, as those were the top three performing categories overall. Home and furniture also offered the help of a “significant” boost in gross margins, even as overall gross margin slipped slightly from 41.5% to 40.4%. In the past, we’ve seen something of a pivot away from home goods back toward clothing as people go out ahead and offices encourage—if not demand—a return to the physical office, and Dillard’s seems well-positioned to gain in both sectors.

Even with Dillard’s surprising recovery, hedge funds are much less convinced. Hedge fund confidence is currently considered “very negative”, as hedge funds sold a combined 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Worse, this is the second consecutive quarter in which hedge funds have sold shares.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DDS

DDS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsDDS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
DDS
UBS sees ‘significant sales and margin deceleration’ for Dillard’s
DDS
One new option listing and option delistings on June 15th
CS
BHM
More DDS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DDS

DDS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsDDS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
2d ago
DDS
UBS sees ‘significant sales and margin deceleration’ for Dillard’s
The FlyUBS sees ‘significant sales and margin deceleration’ for Dillard’s
1M ago
DDS
One new option listing and option delistings on June 15th
The FlyOne new option listing and option delistings on June 15th
2M ago
CS
BHM
More DDS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >