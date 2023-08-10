Label Cuts, Weird RTO Calls Give Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a Slight Boost

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Label Cuts, Weird RTO Calls Give Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a Slight Boost
Market News

Label Cuts, Weird RTO Calls Give Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a Slight Boost

Story Highlights

Amazon plans cutbacks, pushes RTO, as the stock gains…a little.

Sometimes, when you’re a stock as purely big as e-retailing giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) you have to try things just to get ahead. And sometimes, these things look strange or have only limited effect. Amazon’s been trying a few new things these days, and investors don’t think too much of them one way or the other. Amazon was up fractionally in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

One of the latest moves Amazon made was a cost-cutting measure, designed to save some cash by ditching some private label brands. This actually might be a better move than some would think, as government regulators have had a particular eye on Amazon’s private label stuff, using it as fodder against Amazon in antitrust arguments. Some might already be familiar with “Amazon Basics,” an in-house brand devoted to smaller components like batteries and certain cables. Some of these will stick around, but reports note that “dozens” of brands will likely eventually be phased out.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also joining the RTO—Return To Office—push. While the pandemic made working out of an office largely impossible unless you owned it yourself, the declines in lockdowns and other measures made businesses anxious to get back to status quo. However, employees found they preferred the flexibility that remote work offered, and wanted to stick with it. Companies fought back, and Amazon proved no different, sending out a slew of memos targeting those who haven’t been returning to the office at least three days a week. Several recipients questioned the validity of the messages, saying they’d indeed complied, but others believed this may be a paper trail move designed to launch new layoffs.

Regardless of how odd these items may appear, analysts are quite on board. With 39 Buy ratings and one Hold, Amazon stock is considered a Strong Buy, and nearly unanimously. Further, Amazon stock comes with an upside potential of 25.26% thanks to its average price target of $172.69.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

AAPL, AMZN: Which Stock is a Better Post-Earnings Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAAPL, AMZN: Which Stock is a Better Post-Earnings Buy?
20h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Added to Softbank’s Investor Wishlist for Arm IPO
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon in talks to be cornerstone investor in Arm ahead of listing, Reuters says
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

AAPL, AMZN: Which Stock is a Better Post-Earnings Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAAPL, AMZN: Which Stock is a Better Post-Earnings Buy?
20h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Added to Softbank’s Investor Wishlist for Arm IPO
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Added to Softbank’s Investor Wishlist for Arm IPO
1d ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon in talks to be cornerstone investor in Arm ahead of listing, Reuters says
The FlyAmazon in talks to be cornerstone investor in Arm ahead of listing, Reuters says
2d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >