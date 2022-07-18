tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident

Story Highlights

At a time when new products of Sonim Technologies are about to hit the market, two insiders were seen loading up on its stock.

Shares of Sonim Technologies (SONM) have nosedived 83.4% over the past 12 months, and the short interest in the stock currently stands at 12%. To compound investor pain further, revenue has declined from a peak of $135.7 million in 2018 to $54.6 million in 2021. Nonetheless, shares of this rugged phones and accessories provider jumped 15.3% on Friday after two of the company’s insiders lapped up its shares last week.

As per an SEC filing, Jeffrey Wang, who owns more than 10% stake in the company, bought SONM shares worth $11.7 million on July 13. The magnitude of Wang’s transaction is a sizable chunk of the company’s current $13.1 market capitalization.

Meanwhile, Peter Liu Hao, the CEO and Director of Sonim Technologies, bought SONM shares worth $800,000.

According to TipRanks, which also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions, various corporate insiders have bought and sold SONM stock in the last 30 days.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that command either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Recent Positives

While SONM shares have dropped massively in the past year, the company is seeing green shoots of growth. Last month, shares rallied after SONM bagged purchase orders worth $6.4 million for its XP5Plus phone.

These orders were on top of the previous tranche of $9.5 million in orders the company had bagged. Additionally, its XP10 phone is expected to hit the market this fall, a key event to keep an eye on.

Closing Note

SONM shares have lost substantial value recently. Nonetheless, the trifecta of new orders, new products about to hit the market, and positive actions of corporate insiders should help buoy investor sentiment toward the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS
Intel’s Expansion Plan in Limbo amid $52B CHIPS Act Stalemate
INTC
Bank of America Misses Profit Estimates, Investor Response is Mixed
BAC
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know
BA
GS

Latest News Feed

Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS
Intel’s Expansion Plan in Limbo amid $52B CHIPS Act Stalemate
INTC
Bank of America Misses Profit Estimates, Investor Response is Mixed
BAC
Stock Market Today – Monday, July 18: What You Need to Know
BA
GS