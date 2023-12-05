Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Stumbles with Weak Q3 Performance

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), a company that sells designer and branded shoes and fashion accessories, declined in pre-market trading after announcing disappointing fiscal third-quarter results. The company announced adjusted diluted earnings of $0.24 per share, which was almost half of Street expectations of $0.46 per share.

Even the company’s net sales declined by 9.1% year-over-year to $786.3 million and fell short of analysts’ expectations of $824.24 million. Designer Brands’ total comparable sales declined by 9.3% in the third quarter.

Doug Howe, Designer Brands’ CEO commented, “This quarter, we were impacted by a footwear market that contracted for the first time since COVID coupled with unseasonably warm weather, which significantly reduced customer demand for shoes and pressured our heavily seasonal assortment.”

Howe added that while the company saw “improved performance in casual and clearance categories this quarter, but this was not enough to offset the broader lack of demand.” The company’s management does not expect these macro pressures to lessen in the near term.

Moreover, Designer Brands lowered its FY23 guidance and now anticipates revenues (excluding Keds) to be down in the high-single digits from its prior guidance of a fall in revenues to be in the mid-to-high single digits. Diluted earnings (excluding Keds) are likely to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.70 per share, down from its earlier guidance between $1.20 and $1.50 per share.

What is the Target Price for DBI Stock?

Year-to-date, DBI stock has surged by more than 40%. Only two analysts have covered the stock over the past three months, and both have a Hold rating on the stock. The average DBI price target of $13.50 implies an upside potential of 5.4% at current levels.