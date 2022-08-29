tiprankstipranks
Market News

Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia

Story Highlights

What are analyst predicting about the stock share price after Dell’s departure?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) spokesperson Mike Siemienas confirmed on Saturday, August 27th, that the U.S. computer company discontinued all operations in Russia after closing its offices in mid-August.

The firm is a vital supplier of servers in Russia, yet has moved forward with joining the growing list of organizations in their exodus from Russia since Moscow’s mobilization of troops into Ukraine in February.

Is Dell a Good Stock to Buy Now?

According to 12 Best Performing Wall Street Analysts on TipRanks, Dell is a Strong Buy, with 10 Buys, two Holds and zero Sells. Dell’s average price target is $57.75, implying an upside of 39.39% with a high forecast of $72.00 and a low forecast of $45.00.

