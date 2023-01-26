Dell Snaps Up Israeli cloud Startup; Street Sees 24% Upside

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Dell Snaps Up Israeli cloud Startup; Street Sees 24% Upside

IT infrastructure solutions and services provider Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) has snapped up Israeli company Cloudify for up to $100 million, according to TechCrunch.

Cloudify offers a cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation platform and the acquisition boosts Dell’s DevOps capabilities. While the actual transaction value remained undisclosed, TechCrunch pegs the figure at up to $100 million.

Impressively, Cloudify’s platform helps engineers navigate and manage a wide array of products including Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, and Azure.

Overall the Street has a $50.23 average price target on the stock which indicates a substantial 23.96% potential upside. That’s after a nearly 27% slide in Dell shares over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DELL

Trouble Mounts for HPQ and DELL; PC Shipments Continue to Decline
Market NewsTrouble Mounts for HPQ and DELL; PC Shipments Continue to Decline
14d ago
HPQ
DELL
Dell Technologies falls -6.2%
DELL
Intel unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, Xeon CPU Max Series
DBX
HPE
More DELL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DELL

Trouble Mounts for HPQ and DELL; PC Shipments Continue to Decline
Market NewsTrouble Mounts for HPQ and DELL; PC Shipments Continue to Decline
14d ago
HPQ
DELL
Dell Technologies falls -6.2%
The FlyDell Technologies falls -6.2%
15d ago
DELL
Intel unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, Xeon CPU Max Series
The FlyIntel unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, Xeon CPU Max Series
16d ago
DBX
HPE
More DELL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >