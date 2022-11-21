Dell Shares (NYSE: DELL) Surge after Beating Earnings Expectations

Shares of Dell (NYSE: DELL) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.30, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.60 per share.

Sales decreased -6.4% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $24.72 billion. This was also higher than the $24.61 billion that analysts were looking for.

Is DELL Stock a Buy or Sell?

DELL stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average DELL stock price target of $51.77 implies almost 26% upside potential.

