Deere (NYSE:DE) Slides on Bleak FY24 Outlook

Manufacturer of agricultural machinery and heavy equipment Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) slid in pre-market trading after a downbeat FY24 outlook. The company expects net income in the range of $7.50 to $7.75 billion, down from $10.2 billion in FY23, and below the consensus estimates of $8.03 billion.

The company’s industrial outlook for FY24 projects that the large agriculture industry is currently expected to decline in the range of 10% to 15% in the U.S. and Canada while the construction and equipment industry is expected to be flat to down by 5%.

For Deere’s different business segments, the production and precision agricultural equipment sales are expected to decline by about 20%, small agricultural and turf sales are projected to fall by 10% to 15% while construction and forestry sales are likely to be down in the range of 5% to 10%.

In the Fiscal first quarter, the company’s global net sales declined by 8% year-over-year to $10.49 billion but above consensus estimates of $10.3 billion. Deere reported earnings of $6.23 per share in Q1 as compared to $6.55 per share in the same period last year and surpassing Street estimates of $5.26 per share.

Is Deere Stock a Buy or Sell?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about DE stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and seven Holds. Over the past year, DE stock has declined by more than 3% and the average DE price target of $430.29 implies an upside potential of 11.8% at current levels.