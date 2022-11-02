CVS, WBA, WMT to Settle Opioid-Related Lawsuits with $13.8 Billion

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

CVS, WBA, WMT to Settle Opioid-Related Lawsuits with $13.8 Billion

Story Highlights

CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart will pay tentatively $13.8 billion altogether to settle thousands of lawsuits against them related to the misuse of their opioid painkillers.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have reached a middle ground with numerous state and local governments. The companies have reportedly agreed to shell out about $13.8 billion combined, to settle lawsuits against them. The lawsuits were filed against the chains for downplaying the trafficking risks related to the sale of their opioid painkillers.

The settlement update was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter. The proposal includes compensation of $5 billion to be paid by CVS over 10 years, $5.7 billion by Walgreens over 15 years, and $3.1 billion by Walmart mostly upfront.

The proposal comes on the heels of a $26 billion settlement made by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) along with three other U.S. drug distributors over their roles in the opioid crisis in 2021. For context, CDC data revealed that opioid overdose deaths spiked from approximately 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 in 2021.

Is CVS a Buy or Sell?

Despite the lawsuits, bulls are running on Wall Street for CVS stock. Analyst consensus has a Strong Buy on the stock based on 11 Buys and two Holds. The average forward-12-month price target stands at $122 currently, almost 29% higher than current price levels.

Is WBA Stock a Buy?

On the other hand, Wall Street is cautious about Walgreens stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on seven Holds and one Sell. The consensus expects the stock price to reach $37.57 over the next 12 months, indicating a 3.61% jump from current price levels.

Is Walmart a Good Investment in 2022?

Walmart’s forward-12-month enterprise value-to-sales multiple of 0.76X is at a 57% discount to the sector median, making it a potentially attractive stock to buy in 2022.

Moreover, Walmart stock is a Wall Street favorite currently, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys and four Holds. Analyst consensus expects the price to appreciate 8.41% over the next year to reach $153.60.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
1d ago
CVS
Centene PBM loss an added headwind for CVS Health, says BofA
CI
CNC
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
T
BA
More CVS Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
1d ago
CVS
Centene PBM loss an added headwind for CVS Health, says BofA
The FlyCentene PBM loss an added headwind for CVS Health, says BofA
7d ago
CI
CNC
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
The FlyWhat You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
9d ago
T
BA
More CVS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >