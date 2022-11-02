CVS Health Surges After Delivering a Healthy Q3

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

CVS Health Surges After Delivering a Healthy Q3

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) stock surged in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the healthcare company reported Q3 results with revenues of $81.2 billion, a growth of 10% year-over-year and handsomely beating Street estimates by $4.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.09 per share surpassing consensus estimates of $2.

The company also raised its FY22 guidance and now expects adjusted EPS to range between $8.55 and $8.65 per share from its prior guidance in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share.

CVS’s acquisition of Signify Health worth $8 billion is on track to be completed in the first half of next year.

The company also announced that it had reached an agreement in principle to resolve all opioid lawsuits and claims against the company in the United States.

CVS stated in its press release, “If all conditions are satisfied and the non-monetary terms – which still need to be determined – are finalized, CVS Health has agreed it will pay approximately $5 billion ($4.9 billion to states and political subdivisions and approximately $130 million to tribes) over the next ten years beginning in 2023, depending on the number of governmental entities that agree to join the settlement.”

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS HEALTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Press ReleasesCVS HEALTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
1h ago
CVS
CVS, WBA, WMT to Settle Opioid-Related Lawsuits with $13.8 Billion
CVS
WBA
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
CVS
More CVS Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on CVS

CVS HEALTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
Press ReleasesCVS HEALTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS
1h ago
CVS
CVS, WBA, WMT to Settle Opioid-Related Lawsuits with $13.8 Billion
Market NewsCVS, WBA, WMT to Settle Opioid-Related Lawsuits with $13.8 Billion
3h ago
CVS
WBA
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
1d ago
CVS
More CVS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >