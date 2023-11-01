CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Slides After Slashing FY23 Outlook

Shares of healthcare company CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) slid in trading after the company lowered its FY23 guidance. The company expects FY23 adjusted earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.70 per share. CVS anticipates its FY23 cash flow from operations guidance in the range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion.

The company’s Q3 adjusted earnings came in at $2.21 per share as compared to $2.17 in the same period last year. This was above analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.13 per share. CVS generated revenues of $89.8 billion, up by 10.6% year-over-year and surpassing consensus estimates of $88.3 billion.

Is CVS a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about CVS Health with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and three Holds. The average CVS price target of $89.36 implies an upside potential of 32.4% at current levels.