CureVac Stock (NASDAQ:CVAC): New Cancer Vaccine Ignites Investor Excitement

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

CureVac Stock (NASDAQ:CVAC): New Cancer Vaccine Ignites Investor Excitement

Story Highlights

CureVac recently revealed that it has administered the investigational cancer vaccine candidate, CVGBM, to its first patient. The company expects to release the first batch of data in the second half of 2024.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock gained over 12% in yesterday’s extended trading session after the company announced an important disclosure regarding its cancer vaccine candidate. The biopharmaceutical company made an announcement that it had successfully administered the investigational cancer vaccine CVGBM to its first patient as part of a Phase 1 study.

CVGBM is based on messenger-RNA technology for treating glioblastoma and astrocytoma, both of which are cancer types originating in the brain.

CureVac’s open-label study for CVGBM is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of the cancer vaccine when administered alone or in conjunction with chemotherapy. The study will involve patients who have undergone surgical resection and completed radiotherapy. CureVac plans to share the initial results of this study in the second half of 2024.

Additionally, the study will be conducted in two parts: dose escalation and dose expansion. CureVac is currently conducting these trials in locations including Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Is CVAC a Buy, Hold, or Sell Stock?

CVAC stock has gained about 80% so far in 2023. The company has benefited from positive trial data regarding its flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, the company’s extensive pipeline of products is a promising factor that augurs well for its long-term growth potential.

CureVac has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Sell. The average CVAC stock price target of $17.80 implies 55.2% upside potential from the current level.

Interestingly, most technical indicators indicate that CVAC stock is a Buy. According to TipRanks’ easy-to-understand technical analysis tool, the stock’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is 0.43, suggesting CureVac is a Buy.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CVAC

Healthcare Stocks Thrive on Fresh Round of COVID-19 in China
Market NewsHealthcare Stocks Thrive on Fresh Round of COVID-19 in China
28d ago
PFE
BNTX
CureVac’s Lawsuit against Pfizer, BioNTech Picks Up Steam
PFE
BNTX
CureVac price target lowered to $24 from $34 at JMP Securities
CVAC
More CVAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVAC

Healthcare Stocks Thrive on Fresh Round of COVID-19 in China
Market NewsHealthcare Stocks Thrive on Fresh Round of COVID-19 in China
28d ago
PFE
BNTX
CureVac’s Lawsuit against Pfizer, BioNTech Picks Up Steam
Market NewsCureVac’s Lawsuit against Pfizer, BioNTech Picks Up Steam
1M ago
PFE
BNTX
CureVac price target lowered to $24 from $34 at JMP Securities
The FlyCureVac price target lowered to $24 from $34 at JMP Securities
2M ago
CVAC
More CVAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >