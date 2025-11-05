tiprankstipranks
CRSP, BEAM, ROKU, SOFI: Cathie Wood Pours $17 Million into Biotech Stocks, Trims Tech Favorites

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETFs (exchange-traded funds) reported several trades for Tuesday, November 4, 2025, highlighting new buys in biotech stocks and trims in tech and fintech holdings. The daily report showed ARK’s renewed interest in gene-editing companies and profit-taking in several high-growth tech stocks.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ARK Adds to CRISPR and Beam Therapeutics Positions

The biggest move of the day was a major purchase of 162,327 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), worth about $10.06 million. The purchase was divided between ARK’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), reflecting strong confidence in the gene-editing pioneer.

ARK also increased its position in Beam Therapeutics (BEAM), buying 291,001 shares valued at $7.06 million across the same two funds.

Both CRISPR and Beam are leading players in the gene-editing space, and these new buys show ARK’s continued conviction in the long-term potential of genomic medicine.

Apart from its biotech investments, ARK also added 23,963 shares of Bullish (BLSH) across multiple ETFs, worth $1.20 million, increasing its exposure to the digital asset space.

ARK Trims Teradyne, Roku, and SoFi

On the sell side, ARK reduced its holdings in Teradyne (TER) by 27,423 shares, worth about $5.02 million, through the ARKK ETF. The move extends last week’s round of profit-taking in semiconductor testing stocks, as ARK continues to rebalance exposure to the tech hardware space.

The firm also cut its position in Roku (ROKU), selling 15,362 shares valued at $1.67 million, again through the ARKK ETF. This sale continues ARK’s recent pattern of trimming its stake in the streaming platform. In the fintech space, ARK sold 20,485 shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) for about $627,455 via the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

Let’s see how these stocks perform using the TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool:

(Note: To see more of Cathie Wood’s November 3 trades, click here — Cathie Wood Steps Up Bet on Bullish Stock (BLSH), Trims Stake in Palantir (PLTR) amid Strong Q3 Earnings.)

