Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising

Story Highlights

Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.

The company said that about 98.3% of the offer was exercised by investors. Also, Credit Suisse informed investors that the remaining stocks will be sold in the market at or above 2.52 francs per share.

This brings the final part of its capital-raising plan to an end. Last month, the bank raised CHF1.8 billion through a private placement with some institutional investors, including the Saudi National Bank. Credit Suisse has raised about CHF4 billion, which is expected to fund its turnaround plan.

In the Q3 earnings call, Credit Suisse revealed plans to restructure its Investment Bank, cut down on costs, and strengthen its capital position. The announcement was much needed, as the company was surrounded by several lawsuits and financial concerns. The stock is down more than 66% so far this year.

Is Credit Suisse Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold? 

While Credit Suisse’s restructuring moves are encouraging, investors should take caution and wait for the company’s measures to gain traction. Credit Suisse stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks based on two Buy, 10 Hold, and four Sell recommendations. The average price target of SFr.5.29 implies 79.8% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
The FlyCredit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
4d ago
CS
Saudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
CS
Credit Suisse’s investment bank spinoff attracts Saudi Crown Prince, WSJ says
CS
BCS
More CS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on CS

Credit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
The FlyCredit Suisse chairman says outflows have ‘stabilised,’ Reuters reports
4d ago
CS
Saudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
Market NewsSaudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
4d ago
CS
Credit Suisse’s investment bank spinoff attracts Saudi Crown Prince, WSJ says
The FlyCredit Suisse’s investment bank spinoff attracts Saudi Crown Prince, WSJ says
4d ago
CS
BCS
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >