Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q4-2022 Earnings Easily Beat Expectations

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q4-2022 Earnings Easily Beat Expectations

Story Highlights

Earlier today, CTS reported its Q4-2022 and full-year financial results, which beat expectations. Further, analysts expect high upside potential from the stock in the next 12 months.

After market close today, Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS), a Canadian Hybrid IT infrastructure company, reported its Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Converge’s results beat both earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue expectations, and the company continues to grow rapidly.

Converge Technology’s net revenue rose to C$771.6 million (a 53% year-over-year increase), which missed expectations of C$767.4 million. Interestingly, its gross profits increased by 46%, slower than revenue growth, implying lower margins compared to the prior year.

Additionally, its adjusted earnings per share were C$0.16, greater than the C$0.10 consensus estimate and 33% higher than the C$0.12 from last year. Also, the company’s adjusted EBITDA rose by 24% year-over-year to C$34.7 million. Regarding adjusted free cash flow for the quarter, it came out to C$36.67 million compared to C$29 million in the same period last year.

On a full-year basis, net revenue was C$2.52 billion, 64.7% higher year-over-year. Also, the company’s gross revenue experienced an organic growth rate of 8.6%, highlighting that CTS mainly grows through acquisitions. Lastly, full-year adjusted EPS came in at C$0.50, 42.85% higher than FY2021.

Is CTS a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts are very optimistic about Converge Technology. CTS stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven unanimous Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. The average CTS stock forecast of C$8.42 implies 103.4% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:CTS

Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Exploring Strategic Alternatives. Stock Soars 22.5%
Market NewsConverge Technology (TSE:CTS) Exploring Strategic Alternatives. Stock Soars 22.5%
4M ago
CTS
Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
CTS
More TSE:CTS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:CTS

Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Exploring Strategic Alternatives. Stock Soars 22.5%
Market NewsConverge Technology (TSE:CTS) Exploring Strategic Alternatives. Stock Soars 22.5%
4M ago
CTS
Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
Market NewsConverge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
4M ago
Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesConverge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
4M ago
CTS
More TSE:CTS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >