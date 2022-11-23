Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Exploring Strategic Alternatives. Stock Soars 22.5%

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Exploring Strategic Alternatives. Stock Soars 22.5%

Story Highlights

Converge Technology Solutions stock soared more than 22% after announcing that it is exploring alternative ways of unlocking shareholder value. There’s potential here, and analysts are highly bullish on the stock as well.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) soared 22.56% today following the news that the company is looking for alternative ways to unlock shareholder value after receiving “expressions of interest.” It created a special committee of independent directors to achieve this. These alternatives include either a “sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization, other strategic transaction, or continuing to operate as a public company.”

Perhaps another company is interested in buying out CTS due to its high revenue and profitability growth. The news release was very brief, but investors are clearly happy about it. Nonetheless, there’s no guarantee that anything will come from this.

Is CTS Stock a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts think that Converge Technology can more than double from here. CTS stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. The average CTS stock forecast of C$10.02 implies 104.9% upside potential.

Conclusion: CTS Has Potential, but be Careful

The latest development from CTS is definitely interesting, and if the company finds a way to unlock value, then the stock can move significantly higher from here. Analysts are clearly bullish on the stock as well. However, it may be risky to buy after a 22.56% move higher in one day, considering that there’s no certainty that anything will come from the special committee. Still, it’s a step in the right direction.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSE:CTS

Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
Market NewsConverge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
15d ago
Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
CTS
Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
CTS
More TSE:CTS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSE:CTS

Converge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
Market NewsConverge Technology’s (TSE:CTS) Q3-2022 Results Show High Revenue, Profitability Growth
15d ago
Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesConverge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
15d ago
CTS
Converge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesConverge Technology Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
15d ago
CTS

Latest News Feed