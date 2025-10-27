Zyus Life Sciences Advances Cancer Pain Treatment with Trichomylin® Study

Zyus Life Sciences Corporation ((TSE:ZYUS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Zyus Life Sciences Corporation is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2A Study to Investigate the Safety and Preliminary Analgesic Efficacy of Oral Trichomylin® in Male and Female Participants 18 Years of Age and Above With Advanced Cancer and Moderate to Severe Cancer-Related Pain.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and initial effectiveness of Trichomylin® in alleviating pain for cancer patients who are already on stable opioid therapy.

The intervention being tested is Trichomylin®, an experimental drug in capsule form containing 5 mg each of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol, and cannabichromene. It is designed to help manage chronic pain in patients with advanced cancer.

This is an interventional, single-arm study with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. The study will involve up to 20 participants who will self-titrate the dosage of Trichomylin® to find an effective level.

The study began on July 25, 2024, with primary completion anticipated by 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Zyus Life Sciences’ stock performance by demonstrating the potential of Trichomylin® in the oncology pain management market. Positive results may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the pain management sector.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

