Zymeworks Reports Promising Phase 1 Results for ZW191 in Cancer Treatment

Zymeworks ( (ZYME) ) just unveiled an update.

Zymeworks announced promising preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial of ZW191, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting folate receptor-alpha, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference. The study showed a 64% overall response rate in gynecological cancers at doses of 6.4mg/kg and above, with a manageable safety profile, indicating potential for ZW191 in treating advanced solid tumors. The company plans to initiate dose optimization in ovarian cancer by the fourth quarter of 2025, aiming to further evaluate clinical activity and safety, which could enhance its positioning in the cancer treatment market.

More about Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics aimed at improving the standard of care for challenging diseases such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 552,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

