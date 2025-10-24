Zylox-Tonbridge Successfully Concludes 2025 EGM with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2190) ) is now available.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. successfully held its 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting on October 24, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, with specific resolutions requiring certain shareholders to abstain from voting due to their interests, ensuring compliance with the relevant listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2190) stock is a Hold with a HK$24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2190 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the medical technology industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 2190.

Average Trading Volume: 656,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.01B

