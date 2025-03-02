Zylox-Tonbridge Schedules Board Meeting to Approve 2024 Annual Results

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2190) ) just unveiled an update.

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 20, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and providing advanced medical devices and solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 10.77%

Average Trading Volume: 141

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €507.2M

