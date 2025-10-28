Zumtobel Group AG Announces Change in Major Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Zumtobel ( (GB:0MJH) ) is now available.

Zumtobel Group AG has announced a change in major holdings as part of a syndicate agreement involving several private foundations and individuals. On October 28, 2025, the AUGMENTOR Privatstiftung transferred its shares to the GENVALOR Familienstiftung, resulting in a slight increase in the total voting rights percentage from 36.10% to 36.16%. This adjustment in holdings reflects the ongoing strategic management of shares within the company, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0MJH) stock is a Hold with a EUR4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zumtobel stock, see the GB:0MJH Stock Forecast page.

More about Zumtobel

Zumtobel Group AG is a company based in Dornbirn, Austria, that operates in the lighting industry. It is known for its development and production of innovative lighting solutions, serving various markets with a focus on sustainable and energy-efficient products.

Average Trading Volume: 27,044

Current Market Cap: €166.7M

For detailed information about 0MJH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue