Zuken Inc. Reports Q2 FY2025 Financial Results and Announces Commemorative Dividend

Zuken Inc. ( (JP:6947) ) has provided an update.

Zuken Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, showing a modest increase in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced a significant revision to its year-end dividend forecast, including a commemorative dividend for its 50th anniversary, which reflects positively on its financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6947) stock is a Buy with a Yen5522.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zuken Inc. stock, see the JP:6947 Stock Forecast page.

More about Zuken Inc.

Zuken Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on electronic design automation (EDA) software and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing innovative software tools that cater to the electronics and electrical design sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 62,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.6B

