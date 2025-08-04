Zuken Inc. Executes Share Repurchase as Part of Strategic Capital Optimization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Zuken Inc. ( (JP:6947) ).

Zuken Inc. has announced the repurchase of 75,000 of its own shares, valued at 420,488,000 yen, conducted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during July 2025. This move is part of a broader repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors, aiming to buy back up to 750,000 shares by March 2026, reflecting the company’s strategy to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Zuken Inc.

Zuken Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing electronic design automation (EDA) solutions. The company specializes in software and services that support the design and development of electronic systems and printed circuit boards (PCBs), catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 44,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen128.1B

