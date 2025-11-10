Zuken Inc. Announces 50th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zuken Inc. ( (JP:6947) ) has shared an update.

Zuken Inc. announced a revision to its year-end dividend forecast in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The company plans to pay a commemorative dividend of 100 yen per share, resulting in a total year-end dividend of 150 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This gesture reflects Zuken’s gratitude towards its shareholders and signifies its strong financial performance and commitment to stakeholder value.

More about Zuken Inc.

Zuken Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on electronic design automation (EDA) software and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative products that cater to the needs of electronics and electrical design sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 62,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen101.6B

