Zuken Inc. Advances Share Buyback Program

Zuken Inc. ( (JP:6947) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zuken Inc. has repurchased 79,900 shares of its own common stock, valued at 383,434,500 yen, from October 1 to October 31, 2025, as part of a broader share buyback initiative. This move is part of a strategic decision to enhance shareholder value, with the company having repurchased a total of 381,400 shares worth 1,996,830,500 yen by the end of October 2025, under a resolution allowing for up to 750,000 shares to be repurchased by March 2026.

Zuken Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on electronic design automation (EDA) solutions. The company provides software and services that aid in the design and development of electronic systems, catering to various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

