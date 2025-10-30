ZTO Express Reports Share Repurchase Activities in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZTO Express ( (ZTO) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, ZTO Express announced changes in its issued shares, specifically highlighting the repurchase of American depository shares throughout September and October 2025. These repurchases, which have not yet been canceled, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively. The repurchases involved significant quantities of shares at varying prices, indicating a strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value and potentially impacting the company’s stock market performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZTO) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTO Express stock, see the ZTO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZTO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZTO is a Outperform.

ZTO Express’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by a stable balance sheet and consistent revenue growth. The valuation is fair with an attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates neutral momentum, balancing the overall score.

More about ZTO Express

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a company operating in the logistics and express delivery industry. It is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is controlled through weighted voting rights. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing express delivery services primarily in China.

