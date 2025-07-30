ZTO Express Announces Tender Offer for Convertible Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Class A ( (HK:2057) ) has issued an announcement.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has announced a tender offer statement filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027. This move allows noteholders the right to sell their notes back to the company, which could impact the company’s financial obligations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2057) stock is a Buy with a HK$234.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Class A stock, see the HK:2057 Stock Forecast page.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a logistics company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in express delivery services. The company operates under a weighted voting rights structure and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZTO.

Average Trading Volume: 2,278,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$124.5B

