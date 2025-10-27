ZTEST Electronics Reports Fiscal 2025 Results Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ZTEST Electronics ( (TSE:ZTE) ) has shared an update.

ZTEST Electronics Inc. announced fiscal 2025 revenues of $8.3 million, reflecting a decline from the previous year’s $9.8 million, amid a challenging EMS market environment marked by cyclical declines and tariff threats. Despite the revenue drop, the company noted modest growth in the last three quarters of 2025 and expressed optimism about market recovery, attributing positive signs to efforts in nurturing customer relationships. Additionally, the re-election of board members and re-appointment of auditors were confirmed at the annual shareholders meeting.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ZTE is a Outperform.

ZTEST Electronics shows strong financial performance with robust profitability and low leverage, which supports a solid foundation for growth. However, technical analysis indicates bearish sentiment, potentially affecting short-term stock performance. Valuation metrics show the stock is undervalued, offering opportunities for long-term investors. Corporate events reveal a mixed impact with positive developments like share buybacks and strategic reviews, offset by recent revenue declines.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation, offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) including Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management, and Testing services. Operating from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada, Permatech serves various markets such as Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables, and Consumer Electronics, specializing in high-quality, rapid-turnaround production of complex circuit boards.

YTD Price Performance: -34.88%

Average Trading Volume: 79,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.32M

