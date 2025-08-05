ZTE Completes Issuance of Convertible Bonds to Boost R&D

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ZTE ( (HK:0763) ) has shared an announcement.

ZTE Corporation has successfully completed the issuance of RMB3,584 million zero-coupon USD-settled convertible bonds due 2030, with net proceeds amounting to approximately US$494.30 million. The funds raised will be directed towards research and development investments in computility products, potentially strengthening ZTE’s technological capabilities and market competitiveness. The bonds are expected to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reflecting ZTE’s strategic financial management and commitment to innovation.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0763) stock is a Hold with a HK$25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ZTE stock, see the HK:0763 Stock Forecast page.

More about ZTE

ZTE Corporation is a leading global provider in the telecommunications industry, primarily offering telecommunications equipment and network solutions. The company is focused on research and development in innovative technologies and products, aiming to enhance its market position in the telecommunications sector.

Average Trading Volume: 11,109,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$166.9B

