Zoomlion Announces Proposed Issuance of RMB6 Billion Convertible Bonds

An announcement from Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co ( (HK:1157) ) is now available.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of convertible bonds worth up to RMB6 billion, which will be convertible into overseas listed foreign shares. This move, subject to shareholder approval, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and could potentially enhance its market presence by increasing its capital base.

More about Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the heavy industry sector. The company is known for producing machinery and equipment, particularly in the construction and agricultural industries.

Average Trading Volume: 9,478,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$73.25B

