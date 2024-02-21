ZoomInfo Announces $500 Million Stock Buyback Program

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) has released an update.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has launched an ambitious $500 million stock repurchase program, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The repurchase of common stock will be conducted through various methods such as open market purchases and private transactions, depending on factors like market conditions and regulatory requirements. The program’s flexibility allows for adjustments, including suspension or discontinuation, aligning with the company’s strategic needs.

