Zoned Properties Inc to Present at Investment Conference

The latest announcement is out from Zoned Properties Inc (ZDPY).

Zoned Properties, Inc. has announced it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 6, 2024. The event, set for 1:45 PM Eastern Time, will be a virtual showcase for the company to engage with investors. Management will begin delivering an investor presentation starting February 27, 2024, signaling a proactive approach to communication and potential growth opportunities for stakeholders in the financial community.

Learn more about ZDPY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.