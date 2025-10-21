ZK International Announces Private Placement with Non-U.S. Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zk International Group Co ( (ZKIN) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 20, 2025, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. announced a securities purchase agreement with non-U.S. investors to sell 10,010,000 ordinary shares at $2.09 per share. This private placement is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and expanding its investor base.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZKIN) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zk International Group Co stock, see the ZKIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZKIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZKIN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including negative earnings and weak cash flow. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, while valuation remains unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed.

To see Spark’s full report on ZKIN stock, click here.

More about Zk International Group Co

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the manufacture and sale of stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products. The company is based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, and is involved in providing high-quality piping solutions for various applications.

Average Trading Volume: 78,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.17M

For detailed information about ZKIN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue