Zip Co Ltd. Updates on Securities Buy-Back

Zip Co Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing buy-back of ordinary fully paid securities. On October 1, 2025, the company reported the buy-back of 629,987 securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 15,828,511 securities bought back before that day. This buy-back initiative is part of Zip Co Ltd.’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Zip Co Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 15,235,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.72B

