Zip Co Ltd. Announces Cessation of Securities

Zip Co Ltd. ( (AU:ZIP) ) has issued an announcement.

Zip Co Ltd. has announced the cessation of certain securities, including employee options and performance rights, due to unmet conditions or other reasons. This update reflects changes in the company’s issued capital and may impact stakeholders by altering the company’s financial structure and employee incentive plans.

More about Zip Co Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 20,363,054

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.98B

